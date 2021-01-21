JEE Main 2021: All The Details An Aspirant Must Know

The application process of JEE Main 2021 has started for the first session. Registration has started for February session from December 16, 2020. Students interested to appear for the exam can apply till January 16, 2021.

Applications for JEE Main 2021 are available through online mode only. In case of mistakes in the form, students can edit the application details during the correction period which will open from January 19 to 21, 2021.

JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). This entrance test is conducted to offer admission into BE/ BTech/ BPlan/ BArch programmes in various well-known engineering institutions of the country.

Because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country, this year various changes have been introduced in the JEE Main paper to make life a little easier for the students.

Changes in JEE Main 2021

Instead of two sessions, JEE Main 2021 for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) will be held in four sessions in the months of – February, March, April and May. However, Paper 2A (BArch) & 2B (BPlan) will be held in two sessions only – February and May 2021.

In JEE Main 2021 exam, candidates can now opt for 13 languages. These languages are Hindi, English, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu, Urdu and Tamil.

More exam cities or centres have been added this year for the organization of exam in various parts of the country keeping in view the pandemic situation.

As per the amendments made in the JEE Main syllabus, the question paper will contain 90 questions in which the candidates have to attempt a total of 75 questions in Section A (MCQs part). In Section B (numerical part), students have to answer 5 questions out of 10 questions.

Students can attempt for one or more than one session of JEE Main 2021. The best of JEE Main 2021 score will be considered for merit list/ ranking.

With the new changes introduced for JEE Main 2021, NTA has also released the exam dates of all sessions. Check exam dates of all sessions of JEE Main 2021 below:

Session I (February 2021) Session II (March 2021) Session III (April 2021) Session IV (May 2021) February 23, 24, 25 and 26 March 15, 16, 17 and 18 April 27, 28, 29 and 30 May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28

Candidates need not submit application form again for other sessions. Students who want to appear for all sessions can apply & pay a fee for all the sessions together.

The authority will open application window after declaration of result of each session. Also, withdrawal option and refund of fee for the sessions will be provided to the students.

