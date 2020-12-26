Is Property Prediction By Date Of Birth Possible: DR. VINAY BAJRANGI.

Owning an own house is complete satisfaction. The warmth that an own house gives can be achieved nowhere. And because of this, I am told that astrology dedicates a complete house/quadrant/Bhav in a horoscope for studying the prospects of owning a home or gaining through the property. Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, the top best astrologer, revealed the secrets of this human life significations; here are excerpts of the interview:

Question: How does astrology tell about owning a house?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: You may own a house but is it worth calling a home? An able horoscope reader through the horoscope has the power to differentiate between these two aspects of one's life. A man has always been known by the houses he makes for himself as making or owning a house gives him/her the ultimate satisfaction. And therefore, the fourth house/Bhav in a horoscope has been allotted for reading the property capacity and fulfillment aspect of the native. Apart from the fourth house a complete chart, the D-16 Chart (Shodasamsa) in the Shodasvargas (Divisional Charts) is wholly dedicated to reading the prospects of owning properties and gaining through the property.

Therefore, a horoscope can, for sure, reveal the land /house owning prospects of an individual.

Question: Can a horoscope indicate the time to invest in property? DVB: For sure, through the date of birth or the birth details, an astrologer can evaluate the best time to invest in a property. But before he does the calculations of deducing the right time, the primary duty of him is to evaluate whether or not the native will benefit from the property. Once he has a definite answer to this, he can tell the right time to invest. Mind you, that the timing purely depends upon the strength of the property Yoga in the horoscope. A frail property yoga needs a powerful positioning of the property giving planets, whereas a strong property yoga can fructify in an average or moderate positing of the planets.

Therefore, through the date of birth, the timing to invest in a property can be evaluated.

Question: How astrology helps in property matters?

DVB:Mr.RamPareikh (name changed) was once contemplating to buy a dwelling unit in some posh locality in Ahmedabad. He was to muster the finances by selling two of his houses, including the one he was presently living in. The property consultant who had put forth this deal was a long-time friend of Mr. Pareikh, and all the deals that he had done to date with this property consultant had flourished. This time the only hitch that Mr. Pareikh had was that the house which was to be purchased would be ready in a year, whereas he had to arrange the finances almost immediately. The property consultant also came to Mr. Pareikh's rescue; the proposition was that the house he was living in would be sold immediately, but he was to give the possession after a year.

The ideas pleased Mr. Pareikh, and he agreed to the deal. His houses were sold, the money he got from the sale proceeds was transferred for purchasing the new house, which he was to get in a year. And as per the deal, he got to live in the house he has sold for one year. As fate would have been, the new house's construction halted due to some dispute between the developers and landowners. The court stayed any activity on the land till it gives direction. At the end of the year, Mr. Pareikh vacated the house he was living in. Its been almost five years since he had vacated the house, he has still not got the possession as the matter is still in court.

Had he consulted an astrologer, he would not have lost his property; he would not have also lost the ownership rights, and he would not have also invested that poorly. Therefore, it is always good to check the horoscope for activation of negative planets before going this big in properties matter.

Question: Can astrology tell about timings of getting inherited properties also?

DVB: Before evaluating the timing of getting inherited property through astrology, it is essential to check the horoscope's inheritance yoga. A strong inheritance yoga ensures the forefathers' properties, and once this yoga is present, then only the time of its fructification can be calculated. There should be a good connection between the eighth house, fourth house, and the second house to form an inheritance yoga in a horoscope. The fructification of this yoga happens when the Dasha of the related planets happens in tandem with the planets' transit over the inheritance giving houses of the natal chart.

There are also indications through a chart that an individual may lose his/her large inheritances. There are also indications that the individual may or may not get his/her share of the inheritance. So, it is always better to get the chart evaluated and strengthen whatever chances the charts promise.

Question: Is property prediction by date of birth possible?

DVB: Yes! It is very much possible. A thorough analysis of the horoscope can reveal the number of properties one can have. As explained in the previous question, the fourth house and the eleventh house are studied for evaluating the amount and number of properties one can have.

Question: Can astrology help in the real estate business?

DVB: Not only real estate but astrology also helps identify the right business and then help in that business for any native. Below is the complete methodology that, when followed pointwise, can help the native prosper in the real estate business and any business. The methodology is:

The first step is to identify the presence of business Yoga in the horoscope of the native.

The second step is to access the potency or strength of the business Yoga.

The next step is to identify the business's nature, which would activate this business Yoga to the fullest.

The next step is to identify the timings of fructification of the business Yoga.

If the astrologer is competent enough to read the above four points with authority, all will benefit from his/her readings.

Question - Can a horoscope indicate if property business will suit a person?

DVB – Your horoscope is a gateway to guide you on all your important decisions of life. It indicates person should job or business and all related questions. If it is a business, then which business, what time to start business and with whom to do business? Same way astrologer can tell if property business will suit a person or not. Otherwise you see many people would not reached the heights & became real estate empire & many would not been in Govt. Clutches today even after reaching the heights. It happens because there are specific planets and combinations for doing a specific business. Also since property business generally involves huge investments and adherence to lots of rules and regulations, astrologer must examine relevant charts of person’s intent and greed apart seeing specific charts as I have explained above. Person’s specific charts are seen as to how will be the relations with authorities ( mainly the Govt).

Question: Can a horoscope indicate about owning a house?

DVB: Inheritance, property through in-laws, property through husband/spouse, and property through son/daughter are all dealt with through different houses of a horoscope. Females particularly ask these questions, and yes, a horoscope can give sufficient clues to all these questions.

Female horoscopy is a different branch in Vedic astrology, which has set specific rules to read a female's horoscope. Therefore, all the issues related to property for which a female could be concerned can be adequately dealt with through Vedic astrology.

Question: Is there any astrological solution to property disputes and litigation?

DVB: Yes! Vedic astrology has astrological solutions to property disputes and litigations. It can forewarn and also solve the issue. The basic methodology is to strengthen the lord (planet) governing disputes (if you have to win) and to weaken the lord (the planet which can cause defeat or loss.

Those who have little or scattered knowledge of astrology are seen doing remedial measures that suits their whims and fancies. They invariably rake up the loss giving planets whereas the positivity giving planets lie subdued.

Question: Can astrology help in buying and selling a property?

DVB: Why not! When it can help you in purchasing one, it can certainly help sell it so that you gain profitably out of it. Many complain that they have lost miserably while dealing with some property, and this would not have happened if they had dealt with issues as per their stars.

