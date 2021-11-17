IndusViva Advocates Growth And Entrepreneurship

Six months ago, IndusViva was found alleged in the middle of a big storm. Well, unlike many other companies, IndusViva fought it out against the false allegations and proved their worth as the Hon'ble High Court of Telangana State passed the much-awaited order on 26th July 2021 to continue the business operations. The honourable court has set aside impugned PD orders on the key people of the company.

It is said that when you are true to yourself, truth prevails, and that is true in the case of IndusViva. IndusViva is a 100% legal entity that stood by its philosophies. Inviting agencies to test them and their products and operations against the test of time and quality was a crucial step that broadcasted their loyalty to ethical business conduct. After scrutiny and investigations, here is IndusViva with its wings spread again for another flight to victory.

IndusViva Health sciences Private Limited, established in 2014, is a direct selling company that has brought waves of changes in holistic rejuvenation's health and wellness zone. It began the revolution with its superlative product iPulse, powered by Acai Berries. Clinically researched and identified cardiac wellness and other crucial benefits, the product turned the table for this young and vibrant company, which has its products, now five, certified with AYUSH premium mark and GMP for good manufacturing practices.

IndusViva has been keenly following the Direct Selling Guidelines 2016 issued by the Government of India and is an enlisted company by the Dept. of Consumer Affairs. The company has great credibility in its operations and has been widely identified for its professional way of handling audits in the industry. Even after abiding by every rule and regulation and being the first direct selling company to become legal in the country by procuring KVAT under the MLM category from the Government of Kerala, IndusViva had to stay in the storm. They patiently waited for the day they declared 'Just' and worthy. IndusViva was identified as being an economic change driver during the pandemic.

IndusViva has over eight lakhs of direct sellers earning their daily bread through sales of its premium certified products. It also has 120 employees in different departments in its offices across India. IndusViva has helped the country fight unemployment and on the wellness scale as it shares the data of lakhs of satisfied customers who have made repurchases after presenting significant health uplift. IndusViva found its way to the United States of America with IndusViva Inc. and became the first direct selling company in India to expand at such a glorious pace, all in just seven years.

Strategies that IndusViva followed during the period of the Covid-19 crisis stand the best. During the most uncertain of time, they stood with the people, didn't make a single layoff or slab in income. They not only continued with the regular training; but took it to an extra mile with a grand entry to the digital world. Their direct sellers- women, old, uneducated, underprivileged- all benefited as they all got professionally trained to operate and conduct such training; and received laptops against fulfilled criteria. Training that went online always were "house full", and they even introduced "phygital" tech to get the best sense of thriving as a team amidst the crisis.

It made a turnover of INR 1450 crores aggregate between FY 2014-21 and paid approx INR 200 crores as tax to various central and state governments. It is always regarded as the 'people's company, and the way IndusViva has outdone every second of the crisis is a matter of courage, confidence and transparency with every slightest matter of business conduct.

IndusViva won the battle with its truth and legal operations. At no point in time has it differed from its objective clauses. IndusViva is the archangel for anyone who wishes to earn their living. It invites anyone with a will and keeps no discrimination. All its activities are monitored by the state nodal authorities appointed by the state governments. And they are here to stay.