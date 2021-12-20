Indian Finance industry needs a revamp and change specially for small scale startups who are still struggling for funds and mentorship for their conceptualized startups.

In the time of after covid when startups are getting wakeup calls from their clients and customers and requires a larger investment to fulfil the market requirement, USA Based Venture Capital has become the needle of their Life Injection.

Led by Stanford Graduate Tarun Poddar, it’s been only one and half years of operations in India, Foxhog has closed the FY 2020 with INR 96.4 Crores by adding more than 45 Companies with their Investment portfolio.

“ In 2018 when I returned to India, Early stage funds and startup funds from Govt. were trending but I realized the less beneficiary and no reach in rural areas of the nation where talent gets created and carved. In my views early stage funds must help startups who has concepts and waiting to be shaped. I introduced Foxhog for the ideas awaiting to takeoff. “ Says Tarun Poddar, Foxhog’s Founder & Managing Partner.

While asking about the criticism against him he added “ We have introduced a service that, banker and private financers had never expected, then this is obvious to face their fear in the form of anger but slap for them is “ No one ever dare to put us down and we are still standing positively in the market and expanding ourself rapidly”.

Awarded as best Employer to work for, Top 10 startups to watchout in 2020 and featured by Fortune India, Foxhog has rapidly started their micro representative branches in 9 different states and looking to establish branches in all 28 states of the country within next quarter as per the source.