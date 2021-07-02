Here’s All You Need To Know About Delhi-based Young Entrepreneur Ajay Singh Tanwar’s Lavish Lifestyle, Net Worth And Much More!

To embrace the path of success, you must have thorough knowledge about your subject. When we talk about business, many young and affluent names are raising the bar high with their business game. Today we tell you about one of the youngest entrepreneurs named Ajay Singh Tanwar, who has excelled as a top-notch name in the field of hospitality and real estate. The 19-year old belongs to a rich family of Tanwar Gurjar. Raised in a business household, Ajay Singh Tanwar’s family has a great run in politics. His grandfather, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, has been a Member of Parliament for BJP.

*Ajay Singh Tanwar’s Business*

Intending to be a boss man, Ajay never wanted to work for any companies or under any authoritative power. “I have always dreamt of taking my family’s legacy forward and being my boss”, says the young lad. Currently, he is looking after the real estate business in the Delhi/NCR region. Besides this, he is also running a chain of high-end hotels, including Ocean Pearl Gardenia and Kings Forth in Chattarpur. At this age where teenagers and millennials love partying and socializing, Ajay has gone miles ahead.

*Ajay Singh Tanwar’s Net Worth*

The kind of luxuries he possesses and the lifestyle he lives in can give any celebrity a run for their money. Looking after the complete business management and operations, Ajay Singh Tanwar’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 5,76,99,464 and more. Yes, you read that right. Being focused on his goal since childhood, the businessman is unarguably soaring high with his exceptional work. Staying in the race, Tanwar has upgraded his skills with the latest advancement in the technological world.

*Ajay Singh Tanwar’s Car Collection*

Fulfilling his dreams, Ajay Singh Tanwar has got some of the best collection of cars, including Rolls-Royce Ghost & Phantom, S Class Maybach, 2 G Wagon, Hummer, 3 Land Cruiser, Lexus 570, Audi R8, Lamborghini Aventador, Range Rover Vogue & Sport, Ferrari Portofino and Bentley Mulsanne. The man of royalty truly loves some of the finest brands of the world.

*Ajay Singh Tanwar’s Outfit Collection*

Apart from Stefano Ricci being his favourite apparel brand, Ajay’s wardrobe is filled with the outfits of Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Balenciaga and Givenchy. When asked about his success mantra, Ajay said, “My complete focus is on inculcating the latest trends and innovations in my business. I have got the best business-led by my father and grandfather. I believe that I must nurture it and grow it with the latest advancements happening in the market.

*Ajay Singh Tanwar’s future plan*

Currently setting the business at an apex in India, Ajay Singh Tanwar further plans to set up a business in London as well. Despite having immense wealth, he has always stayed grounded. The act of philanthropy is something that he has imbibed from his grandfather and father. And looking at his dreams and aspirations, this young guy will truly make his family proud in the coming time.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine