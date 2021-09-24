Here's A List Of Top 10 Popular IoT Development Companies In India 2021 – 2022

IoT is emerging as one of the fastest-growing tech fields globally, and with its widespread following the digital revolution, it is already catapulting various industries. These seamless network connections create an efficient and customised user experience for both end-users and manufacturers. The end-to-end security of IoT is critical for both device and network connections. The technology reached 100 billion dollars in market revenue for the first time in 2017, and forecasts suggest that this figure will grow to around 1.6 trillion by 2025.

India's IoT investments are projected to reach $560 billion by 2022. With a rich talent ecosystem for IoT and increasing investment in digital infrastructure, India is on its way to becoming a leader in IoT and creating a real-time virtual world. Due to the growing demand for such applications, startups, SMEs, and large enterprises also started seeking the best IoT software development company to develop impactful IoT apps. Well, now you might be thinking about – how to hire the best IoT application development company? Here, you can get the detailed list of the top 10 IoT development companies in India 2021 - 2022 from Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and all over India will help you choose the best.

The List of Top 10 IoT Development Companies in India 2021 - 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a renowned app development company in India, with sales offices in the USA and UAE. The company offers web and app development, AI solutions, Salesforce solutions, IoT & Embedded development, AR/VR, Blockchain, CRM Solutions, and many more. Since 2011, the company has worked with almost 2300+ worldwide clients and delivered 4000+ apps and 2000+ website projects, and 200+ projects on the latest technologies, including IoT, AI, Salesforce, and many more for custom requirements. Being an innovative and smarter technology partner, they can develop the best IoT-based solutions for your business needs, which will keep you ahead in this digital age.

2. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

3. HCL Tech

They define the right IoT landscape for you to kick start your IoT journey. A structured approach is taken to understand your business needs & offer a quick ramp-up to discover your IoT needs & solutions, accelerating your time to market with low risk and zero lock-ins.

4. Tech Mahindra

They help their customers digitise their products and design, engineer, and digital service products from scratch. Their IoT services aim to deliver Insightful Data, Monitoring & Tracking, Predictive and Cognitive Analytics & Increase efficiency.

5. Mindtree

They help you complete your digital transformation journey by merging IoT services with the physical world. By leveraging IoT and data, they help customers improve their operational efficiency, achieve greater productivity, enhance customer experience, Optimise cost and provide new revenue model possibilities.

6. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales and marketing offices and 123 development centres around the world.

7. LTI

LTI helps Hi-Tech companies innovate faster and operate in real-time by leveraging IoT for a broad variety of business outcomes, including predictable yield and optimised cost. They visualise, predict and optimise asset operations through a true physical-digital convergence and realise faster ROI.

9. Mphasis

At Mphasis, they are developing a solution for automated claims management in the Insurance industry that uses blockchain with IoT devices. The process of fault detection by an IoT device to repairs followed by claims management can all be automated with the help of blockchain technology.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, IoT & Embedded, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

