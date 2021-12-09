Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

This Good Samaritan has adopted seven government schools in Ludhiana Central assembly segment to strengthen the education system and equip them with new computers and furniture.

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist
Manik Dawar, Vice President of DCC Ludhiana Urban

Trending

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T18:54:56+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 6:54 pm

Growing up in an environment where humanity has always been the religion, Manik Dawar, the Vice President of DCC Ludhiana Urban, is more of a philanthropist as not a day goes by when he doesn’t extend help to a person in need.

This young congress leader has a passion for helping others which he says is ingrained in him because of his father, Surinder Kumar Dawar, the MLA from Ludhiana Central.
Manik Dawar has a special connection with the Youth because he strongly feels that youngsters need to be guided and helped so that in addition to being good citizens, they can play an elemental role in nation-building.

It is very important to understand the needs of the Youth and provide them with the appropriate opportunities to which Manik Dawar has committed himself.

This Good Samaritan has adopted seven government schools in Ludhiana Central assembly segment to strengthen the education system and equip them with new computers and furniture. The washrooms were reconstructed, and the school premises was given a new look with fresh paint.

Being a swimmer and badminton player himself, Manik Dawar ardently helps the young sportspersons at every step. “So as to encourage more and more youngsters to participate in sports actively. Sports play a significant part to keep our Youth away from the menace like drugs. Also, I offer every kind of help with the outfits and sports gear,” added Manik Dawar.
He also informed about an ongoing project, I.e. the construction of a badminton court in Mini Rose Garden which will provide the players with a dedicated place to practice.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Most importantly, this young leader nurtures a dream to create job opportunities for the Punjabi Youth to refrain them from going overseas searching for greener pastures.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development

Namrata Tripathi & Karman Foundation Members Come Together To Fight For The Unprivileged Through Social Services

Developing A Sustainable Mode Of Managing Finances With Entrepreneur Rishabh Jain

Rocking Stages From A Very Young Age – Prince Sahu

Ravi Ranjan Kumar: The Rising Beat Artist Of Patna

Kartikeya Uniyal: Playing In A League Of His Own

Influencer Sanket Mehta Carves Men's Fashion Niche In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Cluep CEO Karan Walia Shares The Origin Story Of His Company, A Leader In Mobile Advertising

Cluep CEO Karan Walia Shares The Origin Story Of His Company, A Leader In Mobile Advertising

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Read More from Outlook

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Advertisement