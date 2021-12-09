Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

Growing up in an environment where humanity has always been the religion, Manik Dawar, the Vice President of DCC Ludhiana Urban, is more of a philanthropist as not a day goes by when he doesn’t extend help to a person in need.

This young congress leader has a passion for helping others which he says is ingrained in him because of his father, Surinder Kumar Dawar, the MLA from Ludhiana Central.

Manik Dawar has a special connection with the Youth because he strongly feels that youngsters need to be guided and helped so that in addition to being good citizens, they can play an elemental role in nation-building.

It is very important to understand the needs of the Youth and provide them with the appropriate opportunities to which Manik Dawar has committed himself.

This Good Samaritan has adopted seven government schools in Ludhiana Central assembly segment to strengthen the education system and equip them with new computers and furniture. The washrooms were reconstructed, and the school premises was given a new look with fresh paint.

Being a swimmer and badminton player himself, Manik Dawar ardently helps the young sportspersons at every step. “So as to encourage more and more youngsters to participate in sports actively. Sports play a significant part to keep our Youth away from the menace like drugs. Also, I offer every kind of help with the outfits and sports gear,” added Manik Dawar.

He also informed about an ongoing project, I.e. the construction of a badminton court in Mini Rose Garden which will provide the players with a dedicated place to practice.

Most importantly, this young leader nurtures a dream to create job opportunities for the Punjabi Youth to refrain them from going overseas searching for greener pastures.