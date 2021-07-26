For Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Life Begins At 50

The best way to persuade others to be humane and be responsible is to set a good example. And that is exactly what Egalitarian Earth Warrior Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is all about.

A Firebrand journalist, Writer, Director, Media Strategist, sought-after TEDx speaker, a Life Coach, a Social Entrepreneur, a Gender-Animal and Environment Activist, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is a woman of multiple facets!

Best known as a saviour with a golden heart, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is also in the news as a Global Award-winning Writer-Director. Her films The World In My Dreams and The Wait have won rave reviews across borders, winning over 101 national as well as international awards and official selections across 130 global film festivals!

A staunch believer that giving is living, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer has scheduled activism into her daily routine in such a manner that it has become a part of her life and not an intrusion.

Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer fights for animals to have the right to exist without the fear of being mistreated, exploited and exterminated.

She works on habitat destruction, deforestation, animal agriculture, urban development, illegal trafficking, neglect and abandonment and various forms of animal exploitation and abuse.

She, along with her son Siddhant Gill has made her own home into Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, where more than 150 rescue animals are happily living. This besides aiding and saving thousands of others on a regular basis.

Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer also strives to help encourage workplaces to implement dog-friendly policies, make cruelty free and environmentally responsible investments and stoking the embers of earth and animal activism from time to time.

Serving as a catalyst in bringing responsible like-minded individuals, environmental activists and organisations together, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer works closely in association with the government, civic authorities and its ministries for citizen welfare. She is also known for her stance on the issues of tribal welfare, senior citizen safety, rehabilitation of acid attack victims and her work towards gender equality, LGBTQ empowerment, street children welfare, participation in conclaves and inspirational talks, filmmaking with a cause and youth life coaching among many others.

Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer has truly earned respect for her commitments towards social, environmental as well as cultural causes. She is also known for her productive ways to stay connected with fellow activists and online groups that make headway in earth and animal advocacy with youth volunteer work.

Driven by passion with a vision for a better future for animals and the environment, the earth activist Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer has founded Make Earth Green Again MEGA Foundation with her son Vedant Gill and earth activist Nimal Raghavan to bring remarkable changes for the planet.

With the firm belief that each dedicated and persistent person can make a difference for the earth and its inhabitants, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer strives to protect the planet. and try and reverse the environmental damage caused by humankind.

She not only repaints the Earth green but also mobilises and inspires the youth to stand up for the same!

Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer believes that there is a need for regenerative solutions for land, animal and community, and in each of us lies a skilful advocate of egalitarian earth causes, leaving behind green footprints.

For her Remarkable Leadership, Empowering Entrepreneurship, Her Creativity, Contagious Energy and Dedication to Egalitarian Earth Causes, she has received numerous awards, accolades and recognition as the winner of the Life’s Real Heroes awards of India in 2019, The Economic Times Icon Award for Strategic Brandmaker and Social Entrepreneurship, acknowledgement as the ET Rising Indian by The Economic Times, Lead India Foundation’s Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs of India Award, Economic Times Industry Leader in Brand Custodianship, PR and Image Strategisation Award, The Perfect Woman Icon Awards, Pune Pratu Global Icon Award, The Mid-Day Icon Awards, christened as the “Queen Bee of Brand Strategy” by Forbes India among others. She is also the recipient of the International WEE Women Excellence Empowerment Award, National Excellence Award, Women of Influence Award, People’s Excellence Award, Inspire Award, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, Main Hoon Beti Award, Samaj Ratna Award, Dadasaheb Golden Camera Award, Iconic Achievers Award, Perfect Woman Achievers Award, Karmic Awards, Gurugram Achievers Award, Haryana Garima Award, Egalitarian Earth Warrior Award at the National Summit of Holistic Sciences, and has been felicitated by MAEER’s MIT Pune for her social consciousness and has been acknowledged with The National Wellness Award by The Shree Swami Samarth Annakshetra Trust, Akkalkot. She has also been accepted as The Special Ambassador at the World Preventive Health Chakra Awards.

Her other laudable initiatives include animal rescue; she runs two animal sanctuaries in Mumbai besides feeding thousands. She is laying the foundation for a third sanctuary, where besides old, maimed, abandoned and amputated cattle and rejected calves that will be housed in a Gaushala, there will be ample space for senior donkeys and horses to graze and live in happiness. The foundation also plans to expand to wild animal rescue and rehabilitation in the future.

Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, through her auto-heal group Zindagi Helpline, armed by professionals and empaths alike, holds hands with depressive and suicidal patients and has taken care of innumerable people since Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

On her work front, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is also the Founder of Naarad PR & Image Strategists, one of India’s premier PR, Brand Strategisation and Image management agency besides being the Brand Custodian of respected entrepreneurs, actors, singers and politicians wh she guides on a professional basis.

A strong believer that if you want to do something, you make time for it, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is a single mother whose two sons strive to touch the skies with her.

While Vedant writes and directs films, Siddhant is a professional photographer as well as a marketing wizkid. Both pursue a fruitful life of social activism as well. Never mind if, at times, it takes up all her 24 hours of the day. There is always room for service, something that they learnt from their mother.

More power to this Wonder Woman!

