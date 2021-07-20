Faiz Qureshi And Gagan Chahal Teamed Up To Produce Two Hit Songs, 'Haaye Ni' And 'Ziddi Sardar'

Producer and founder of Reddwings Production, Faiz Qureshi, teamed up with Punjabi Gagan Chahal to produce two songs, 'Haaye Ni' and 'Ziddi Sardar'. Gagan Chahal is a well-known Punjabi singer who composes and sings his songs. 'Haaye Ni' and 'Ziddi Sardar' have received positive feedback from the audience and were praised by the critics. Both the songs are certified hits. In under one month, the 'Haaye Ni' music video crossed one million views. 'Ziddi Sardar' was released after 'Haaye Ni' and also got a lot of views on YouTube.

The main cast in both songs is the singer of the song, Gagan Chahal, and supermodel Pari Mirza. The MP3 version of the songs is available on all music platforms: Spotify, iTunes, Savvan, Jio, and more. The music videos are directed by Punjabi director Ikjot and the music is given by CATCHY.



After the success of these songs, Faiz Qureshi and Gagan Chahal is working on a new project together, and this new song is expected to be even better than the previous two songs. They are confident that the audience will love it and receive great feedback. The upcoming song is a Punjabi upbeat dance tune. The music video will be shot in Dubai. The producer of this song is, of course, Faiz Qureshi. It is sung and composed by Gagan Chahal. The song's audio has been finalized, and the shooting of the music video is left, which will be completed after lockdown. The video will contain Indian and foreign nationals, who will be cast in Dubai. The post-production will be done in India. Faiz Qureshi says that the song will be out very soon and will be available on all TV channels.

