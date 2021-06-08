Entrepreneur Rohit Khosla Is A True Messiah As He Makes A Massive Contribution Amidst Covid-19 Crisi; Read To Know

The concept of entrepreneurship is not just to rake in the moolah but also to transform social problems into solutions. Very few individuals take up this challenge to uplift society. With a primary goal of eradicating social problems in India, entrepreneur Rohit Khosla has been setting a bar with his phenomenal work. The highly qualified and experienced entrepreneur is already doing wonders in the business world. However, his contribution amidst the COVID-19 crisis in India is applaudable.

Mr. Khosla’s venture, New Delhi Medical Centre (NDMC), is helping the country’s citizens by doing free COVID-19 tests and blood tests for needy people. The second wave of the deadly virus in the country left the hospitals in a situation where there was a lack of beds and oxygen concentrators. The entrepreneur is known for his business acumen rightly won everyone’s heart in the Delhi/NCR region with these noble acts. Right from arranging plasmas to essential medicines, his team stood like a pillar in these dire times.

Moreover, the testing done at New Delhi Medical Centre (NDMC) was approved both by NABL and ICMR. If this was not enough, Rohit Khosla has added one more feather in his cap. He has been granted permission to carry out the vaccination drive in the Delhi/NCR region for his venture. This is the first approval any private lab or diagnostic centre has got, and it is indeed a proud moment for the entrepreneur. Under his leadership, the company will be carrying out vaccinations at seven different locations across West Delhi, South Delhi and Gurgaon.

At a majority of these locations, there will be drive-through vaccination facilities. It is believed that there will be two vaccines available, namely Covishield and Sputnik V. Striving for the betterment of countrymen and the nation, Rohit Khosla said, “In this challenging time, all we need to do is contribute the best we can from our end. The vaccination drive initiated by my venture is approved, and we have taken permission from the medical and government authorities. I hope that all the citizens in our country get vaccinated, and may our country be free from this pandemic soon.”

The young and dynamic entrepreneur based in the country’s capital is an alumnus of Oxford University, where he pursued his MBA. Besides this, he has done several certification programs and courses in varied subjects of business. Well, after completing studies, the versatile entrepreneur joined his family business R.K International Group. The in-depth knowledge Rohit Khosla has gained over the last few years has helped him expand his business in different parts of the world like London, South Korea, Poland and the Middle East. He turned out to be a phenomenal business leader and a true hero for his countrymen in such difficult times.

