Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Dr Vaidehi Taman Speaks Her Mind Through Her Work

She has significantly contributed to society as an editor, ethical hacker, philanthropist, and author.

2021-11-30T18:30:10+05:30

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 6:30 pm

Dr. Vaidehi Taman is a successful Investigative Journalist who believes in giving her best to uplift humanity. She has significantly contributed to society as an editor, ethical hacker, philanthropist, and author. She is the Group Editor of Newsmakers Broadcasting and Communications Pvt. Ltd. that features an English daily tabloid – Afternoon Voice, a Marathi web portal – Mumbai Manoos, monthly magazines like Hackers5, Beyond the news (international) and Maritime Bridges. She is also an EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Security Analyst, and a Licensed Penetration Tester that she caters to for her sister-concern Kaizen-India Infosec Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

She decided to start her publication after working as a journalist for several years. She was already a freelance reporter to West Side Plus (Times of India), Mumbai Sandhya Group of Publications, and Sunday Observer. Before joining Afternoon DC, she was writing for Free Press Journal. She began her career with 'In Times News' as a crime correspondent, where she was introduced to new gametes of visual media. She learnt compilation of news & visuals, scripting, language, timing and video editing. Her passion fetched her several interesting projects, which let her work with several reputed news channels.

Dr Vaidehi Taman joined 'Digital Academy' to acquire proper training in video editing, dubbing, cinematography techniques, etc. Later, she produced, directed & edited over fifty documentaries under the Newsmakers banner and many other leading channels. As she remembers, her first corporate film was for 'MHADA' about the SRA scheme, which gave her recognition. She has been part of popular TV Serials such as "Choti Si Baat Nanhon Ke Saath" – Aastha "Health Flash" – Care TV "Public Hain Sub JantiHain"- SN TV "Panchnama" – SONY "Astro Medicine" – Care TV "Science for Everyone" – Jigyasa and "Manthan" - Care TV.

Dr Vaidehi Taman has won many accolades such as Best Editor - NAI Award Best Journalist - Dadasaheb Phalke Award Pratibha Samman Award – Bhartiya Samaj Vikas Academy Best NGO – Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Eminent Writer – Writers Guild (Lucknow) Trans Asian Chambers and Pillar of Hindustani Society Nightingale – Tagore Academy. She has also authored Kurukshetra Bhartayan Sheriff of Mumbai, Slavery of Small Hands and The Abused Hidutva v/s. Buddism Cyber Terror. Dr Vaidehi Taman believes in being the change maker and strives for excellence.

To know more about her contributions, visit https://vaidehisachin.com/

