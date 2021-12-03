Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Dhadak Kamgar Union's Abhijeet Rane to Wage War Against Credit Card, Loan-Interest Extortionists

With their simplicity of use and handy pay-back options, credit cards have become an integral part of our lives.

Dhadak Kamgar Union's Abhijeet Rane to Wage War Against Credit Card, Loan-Interest Extortionists

Trending

Dhadak Kamgar Union's Abhijeet Rane to Wage War Against Credit Card, Loan-Interest Extortionists
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T15:36:44+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 3:36 pm

Covid-19 has become a nightmare for the world, as we struggle mentally and financially during these tough times. We all, especially those forced to pay back loans to banks in these difficult times, need someone to protect us from those who extort credit cards, loan-interest instalments. The Founder & General Secretary of Dhadak Kamgar Union, Prominent Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane, has hence come forward to shield the public against these extortionists.

With their simplicity of use and handy pay-back options, credit cards have become an integral part of our lives. A credit card's discounts, incentives, and bargains are unrivalled by any other financial product and promise a jackpot for the intelligent user. On the other hand, credit cards can become debt traps if not handled wisely or if you spend more than you can repay when the bill arrives. The most significant benefit of a credit card is the ease of obtaining credit. Credit cards operate on a deferred payment system, which means you can use your card now and pay for your purchases later. However, there are some negatives to using credit cards, including hefty interest rates. If you do not pay your bills by the due date, the amount is carried forward, and interest is levied. And it can become a massive amount if the interest is not paid on time, resulting in a huge problem for borrowers to repay the loans.

Abhijeet Rane has issued a strong message supporting the public, especially those who need protection from credit cards and loan-interest extortionists in these tough times.

He says in the message, "Your own Dhadak Kamgar Union and Abhijeet Rane Youth Foundation has during the Covid-19 pandemic, and lockdown picked up 36 social issues to bring relief to the hardworking community and labourers of society.

Towards this end, we are now waging war against those who extort credit cards, loan-interest instalments. We strongly want to bring justice to the aggrieved party.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The government and the Reserve Bank have pressed pause on every loan's recovery during this Covid-19 period. But those who are credit card holders and have taken a loan from a bank or credit society are being threatened to repay the credit card and loan-interest instalment these days. It may be noted that the Reserve Bank, along with the Central and State Governments, has given relief for repayment of loans and interest during this period. All loan recovery has been suspended, but many nationalised, private, and cooperative banks and credit societies have hired extortion to spread terror to get the money back forcefully.

Many poor and middle-class workers, labourers, and other people have been financially devastated due to unemployment during the pandemic. Many others have even committed suicide because of starvation. Hence, extortion of credit cards and loan-interest instalments is a crime against humanity.

"If you are one of the victims, who are being threatened to pay back the loans, you can file your complaint with us immediately. We will report it in all four of our newspapers. Suppose you have taken loans from the government. In that case, private, cooperative banks, credit societies, your credit card is outstanding and are being bullied into repaying the loans. We will bring you justice. I will do it," Dhadak Kamgar Union.

Besides being Founder & General Secretary of Dhadak Kamgar Union, Abhijeet Rane also serves as Group Editor, Daily Mumbai Mitra & Daily Vrutt Mitra, Vast Media Group. He always takes the lead in resolving the grievances of the poor labourers, and the war against the credit card and loan-interest extortionists is not just an empty promise. www.dhadakkamgarunion.com

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Real World Applications Will Shape India's Drone Ecosystem – SKYLARK DRONES

Astrology And Spirituality A Milestone To Success Shivam Angurala

Aakash Yadav – A Man Of Multi-Trades In A Metaverse Of Blockchains.

Priya Kapur’s Ethical Brand, The Glocal Trunk Presents A Brilliant Bond Between Glamour & Conscience

Akash Singh Lallu, A Social Activist And People's Leader

Mati: An Indian Fashion Brand Producing Designs True To Its Soil

Karza Technologies Delivers State-Of-The-Art Intelligence Solutions To BFSI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White December

White December

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Avani Sheth: A Well-Known Event Planner, Actress And Fashion Designer From Anand Gujarat.

Avani Sheth: A Well-Known Event Planner, Actress And Fashion Designer From Anand Gujarat.

Artist Means Malhotra Is Taking Versatility To An All New Level

Artist Means Malhotra Is Taking Versatility To An All New Level

A Guaranteed Start To A Successful And Satisfying Life: Surprising Claim By A World-Famous Writer

A Guaranteed Start To A Successful And Satisfying Life: Surprising Claim By A World-Famous Writer

Murtaza Rangwala Sets Filmymantra Digital In Dubai

Murtaza Rangwala Sets Filmymantra Digital In Dubai

Read More from Outlook

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

Soumitra Bose / The farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion and constitutive of their own consciousness.

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Assam school student Tejas Shukla has developed an application that can help deaf persons communicate by translating sign language to text and vice versa.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement