Costume Designer And Stylist Talwinder Singh Shares His Pollywood And Bollywood Journey

Celebrities are known for their workings and lifestyle around the globe but trending with style is one of the most difficult tasks. All the celebrities have their personal designers and stylists who take care of their apparel and styling.

, we are talking about renowned celebrity costume designer and stylists Talwinder Singh, who has worked with personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Diljit Dosanjh, Parmish Verma and Badshah, none of who need any introduction.

Talwinder Singh here shares his journey while working with both new actors and established stars, in Pollywood and Bollywood since the past several years.

All actors are very talented and always adore wearing his stylish clothing in the different movies where they have worked. These appreciations always pushed Talwinder to work harder and come out with good designs and clothes for the celebrities. “Akshay Kumar is a very creative and skillful actor as he always comes up with different ideas on what to wear and I always try to formulate his ideas into the dress beautifully,” says Singh.

Singh said that he has a huge inclination for styling people as he improvise on the looks of celebrities and intend to design good clothes for them. Talwinder Singh has earned huge name in the industry in a short period of time.

A numbers of different artistes from Bollywood are now hiring Talwinder Singh as their personal stylist as Singh has a trendy, thoughtful and creative mind.

Singh also revealed that he is coming up with many different projects as costume designer and stylist. Singh has worked in number of different music videos and movies which have become very popular and received national and global awards.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine