Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Co-founder Of Colexion, Bibin Babu Talks About What's In Store For Fandoms Across World

Bibin Babu is an entrepreneur, blockchain expert and co-founder and COO of the revolutionary NFT marketplace known as Colexion.

Bibin Babu, Co-founder Of Colexion,

2022-01-05T17:27:29+05:30

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 5:27 pm

Bibin Babu is an entrepreneur, blockchain expert and co-founder and COO of the revolutionary NFT marketplace known as Colexion. NFT is basically a non-fungible token that is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain. NFTs certify a digital asset (like photos, videos, digital files, audio) as unique.

With Colexion, Asia's largest NFT marketplace, users will be able to trade in various digital collectibles relating to the vast realms of entertainment and cricket. Colexion is a premium NFT platform that aims to bring celebrities and their fans closer to each other. Colexion is soon introducing a "Digital Museum" that will enable users to virtually walk down and meet their favourite celebrities and have a connection with them. Talking about this feature in an informal discussion, Bibin Babu said, "The Digital Museum that we are coming up with is both futuristic and fun. Virtual reality will find a new meaning when people will have a high functioning platform that lets them meet their idols and form a connection with them. Additionally, the whole experience will be interactive in nature because live webinars and events will be held on Colexion."

Recently, Polygon has invested in Colexion. With this, it is hoped that the NFT adoption in India will happen at a faster pace. Bibin said, "Polygon will ensure that Indians get to buy and sell NFTs with greater security, better user experience and much lower transaction fees."

With the efforts of Bibin Babu and Abhay Agarwal, Colexion has managed to sign numerous top national and international artists, cricketers and celebrities of the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stonis, Morne Morkel, Sunil Narine, Mika Singh and Salim-Sulaiman.

Colexion is emerging as an NFT marketplace that is secure, functional, futuristic and engaging all at the same time.

