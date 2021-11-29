Aim To Be A Better Version Of Yourself, Says Urvashi Agarwal

Urvashi Agarwal, founder of Holistic Fitness with Tronzy, has been working out for 25 years. A 42-year-old mother of 2 boys started her journey at the tender age of 17 when she was bullied every day at her school for being overweight. It all began with erratic food habits, coupled with binge eating processed food. But her mother came to her rescue and guided her on how to eat right and exercise well. She has followed the mantra all her life, and her journey continues to date. Urvashi is very passionate about fitness, works out five times a week, and tries her best to stay fit and healthy. Even lockdown in 2020 couldn’t deter her. It was tough, but she worked out at home using whatever equipment was available. It’s all about discipline, dedication, and passion for her when it comes to fitness.

A corporate Soft Skills Trainer and an HR professional, fitness now has become Urvashi’s third career. Today, she stands tall with 12 of the most respected fitness certifications at the national and international levels. She is an ACE certified trainer, Balanced Body and Reebok Pilates trainer, POUND Pro, NASM Corrective Exercise Specialist, BFY-Certified Trainer, Posture and Alignment specialist and Precision Nutritionist. She has won many awards for her work with FORTUNE 500 companies for more than a decade and regularly conducts Health and Wellness sessions with corporates. She is a “Fit India” Ambassador, a title given by the Sports Ministry of India to acknowledge and honour her contribution to the Fitness Industry. Her brand “Holistic Fitness with Tronzy” aims to provide different exercise regimes to clients under one umbrella. Pilates, POUND, Strength and Conditioning, Fat loss, Muscle building and toning, Functional training, HIIT and much more.

Urvashi emphasises a lot on Functional Fitness. “It’s the need of the hour”, says she. Not everyone wants to sport six-pack abs or wants to lift 100 kgs in the deadlift. The majority of the people want to keep lifestyle diseases at bay and should be able to do activities of daily living efficiently. Functional fitness improves your body’s overall functioning, boosts muscle strength and endurance, and develops muscle and body stability; everyday activities can be completed more easily. Compared to conventional workouts, the benefits of functional fitness tend to outweigh everything else because it targets the movements we are doing every day.

Overall, most people need to exercise regularly, stay active, and eat nutrient-dense home-cooked food in moderation. As a nutritionist, she doesn’t believe in any fancy diets or removing any food group or any food. “Moderation is the key”, and that’s exactly how she works with her trainees. She claims that her trainees eat everything mindfully, exercise regularly and see results. The focus is on building sustainable habits and making a lifestyle change for long-lasting results.

And lastly, aim to be a better version of yourself. That’s the message she wants to give to everyone. There is no competition. Social media gets very overwhelming. However, trust the process, stay focused and be dedicated to improving yourself. Give yourself time to achieve your fitness goals. Don’t be in a rush. That’s the key to an overall healthy being.

You can follow her on Instagram at Holisticfit. tronzy and subscribe to her YouTube channel Holistic Fitness with Tronzy.