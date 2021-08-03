Adi Reddy On How To Run A Successful Youtube Channel With Zero Investment

Video blogging has the potential to turn one into a popular online personality. With the continuous rise in video blogging culture, many new bloggers and YouTubers are emerging to earn impressive incomes, build online reputation and garner popularity. But if you want to gain a steady increase in followers or publish content that gets a good number of views and likes, you'll need to do more than just become a contributing member on YouTube. Here are a couple of helpful tips to ensure that you make the most out of your venture into the world of vlogging and content creation.

Therefore, to solve your dilemmas, renowned YouTuber and content creator Adi Reddy reveals the best strategies to succeed as a Youtuber with zero investment. Hailing from South India, he is a well-known YouTuber in the Telugu states who incepted his channel without spending hefty amounts or unnecessary looks or grandeur. His raw and authentic content has made him garner 4.5 lakh subscribers on youtube, making him a popular name among social media platforms. Today, he is successfully running three channels on YouTube.

Facing unprecedented financial challenges, Adi Reddy, aka Boddu Venkata Audi Narayana Reddy, started his YouTube journey in 2018, where he uploaded a video about his opinion on Bigg Boss Telugu. His video went viral in no time, and people started subscribing to his channel for more genuine reviews and opinions. From then, he began making videos on big boss show along with fantasy cricket related videos on youtube

People often struggle with finances and other required equipment while starting their channels. But to a surprise, Adi Reddy invested nothing except time for YouTube and hence faced no pressure of facing loss.

Therefore, he suggests some ways and tactics ensure success without spending much on equipment or shoots.

Find the best equipment

Now that your Youtube account has been set up, it's time to lay the foundation to create a successful channel. It's not always important to spend huge amounts to buy unnecessary equipment. Having crisp audio and clear video on all of your videos can set you apart from many other Youtubers out there. You can also start your YouTube Channel With Zero Investment by shooting from your mobile phones.

Use simple and easy to use editing software

If you are new to video editing, start with simple yet effective software that is easy to learn. Once you get hands-on experience with the tools, you can gradually move to advanced editing software and tools. Just because you're creating videos doesn't mean you need advanced software (like Final Cut Pro) to edit your content. These software programs don't necessarily improve your content, particularly if you're struggling with it a lot during the first few weeks.

Be consistent with your content

The most important factor in gaining followers and views on your channel is consistency with your content. Keep your content interesting and engaging to entice the audience. Before even starting a YouTube channel, you've probably already decided on the kind of video content you want to show. The more people can relate to your content, the more they'll want to click on it and watch until the end.

Get yourself updated with the relevant topics

As you go along, it may be more challenging to develop fresh, new content that will match the hype of your first few videos. But don't worry—even established YouTube artists go through the same thing every once in a while. The secret is to look for inspiration everywhere—even when you're out and taking a break from recording. List down your ideas. Check out other videos and build upon their ideas to make them your own.

Optimize Your Videos for Search and SEO

Once you are done with your video shoot, the next foremost step is to optimize your content to help it rank on YouTube. As soon as you upload your first video, please give it a good, descriptive title that viewers are likely to write on the search bar and make sure to include your main keyword or key phrase. Also, make sure to use relevant tags that will help put your video under multiple related categories.

Build Your Network with Social Media

While YouTube is all about marketing and building networks, it is important for you to regularly post something to connect with your followers or audience. Effective collaborations and networking have proven to be an essential part of building your presence across multiple platforms and channels. The final thing is you don't have to give up until you get success.

Find the Right Target Audience and Engage

Focus on the organic growth of your channel. Do not try to buy your subscribers because it does not work. People who do not join your channel for the content will not last long. Be interactive with your audience to make them want to stay.

Earning income with your YouTube channel is the ultimate goal. However, do not leave your other sources of income before you are successful. Make sure that your channel generates enough income for you to continue it as your full-time career. After you build a following and audience, there will be several different ways in which you can earn revenue.

