According To Abbaszadeh Enterprises, The Stock Market Is About To Rise Again

The global pandemic had made a negative impact on the stock markets, which plunged downwards during the past months, but now there's a ray of hope as markets are consolidating and are on their way to spiral in the upward direction. One of the reasons for this trend could be that the investors are taking government decisions of not going for a full-scale lockdown and the vaccination drive, which have given maximum coverage which calls for the hope of normalizing things and settling down in the next couple of months giving markets the much-needed boost to revive. "I think that the foreign portfolio investment outflow will gather pace in coming months if the healthcare situation does not improve, and that would possibly create havoc, but being on the optimistic side, such situations will not see the face of the day, hopefully," says Reza Abbaszadeh, founder of Abbaszadeh Enterprises who is a keen observer of fluctuating market trends.

Many industry experts feel that the markets look at a positive situation that will improve the currently lagging scenario and take it to a much better space. In the absence of the global lockdown and the number of cases going down, there is much hope surrounding the situation. Vaccination programs on the rise, being one of the foremost reasons, according to observers. Furthermore, banks considered to be the backbone of the economy have not faced any major crisis as expected, which is certainly a positive sign. While the infection and mortality rates have been going down amongst people who have been vaccinated, industry insiders have been predicting of opening up of the economy as a result of free travel and ease of doing business as earlier. The gloomy clouds would fade out in the next three to four months, hopefully paving the way for the markets to bounce back in action.

Abbaszadeh says that investors should not look at speculative trades now and should continue only with long term investments and choose stocks that are well-equipped to handle a future crisis like the current pandemic and continue to be safe bets under any unfavourable circumstances.

