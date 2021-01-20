8 Tips On How To Hit 9-Figure Revenue Mark: Advertising Guru And Owner Of Quarterly Global, Ekalavya Hansaj

Ekalavya Hansaj, now one of the topmost advertisers in the world, had in the past started Socialyk --- a social media platform based on common interests and pretty similar to Twitter and Facebook of today. He had predicted that networking platforms would rule the world when Huffington Post interviewed him after one of his other founded companies was chosen as the 332nd best entrepreneurial company in the US in 2016 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Inspirations come in various forms. They are subtly crucial in helping the world stay positive. Positivity and inspirational lifestyle gains a lot of importance in these times of global health crisis. Human kind never imagined something as detrimental as a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As the world starts recovering from this impact of slow economy and loss of jobs, nations, states and individuals are going to draw in all their resources to stay ahead of the pecking order in a post-pandemic world.

We have all heard stories of how companies have helped organizations draw inspirations from them in this pandemic environment.

We have all heard stories of how VC’s are gearing up to invest in tech stocks post-pandemic.

They say some people are born with a talent for growing plants, while others are better at athletics or academics. Then, there is a handful who are multi-talented and able to execute in multiple fields.

Here are the eight ways

Companies should to take time to understand how science works in the advertising industry

Usually those that start with interests in science have no idea about sales, marketing or advertising. Most of their time is spent on inspecting electronics and taking them apart to see how they work.

Advertisers with a science background find it exhilarating to best understand and analyse different advertising models

Most successful advertisers continuously hit the 9-figure mark because, “They also write proofs of concepts, pen-tested several applications and advertising models, and assist big websites such as AOL, Sony and Microsoft with finding vulnerabilities.”

Reason behind his success? He started early in his life

Most of the successful advertisers start early in their lives and continue to build multiple advertising solutions. Starting early gives advertisers an added advantage w.r.t what works best in terms of pricing and differentiation.

Tools and solutions are useless until you can prove your next big advertising idea

Lack of extremely engaging advertising models has been a pain for most of the consumers during the pandemic. Many ideas might not reach the stage you have hoped for and you should move on to greener pastures. “Unfortunately, you are only able to get limited investors in the beginning for your ideas and that means limited access to the required capital. They believe it's perhaps too much for customers to put their trust in an advertising model with a concept (social-media) that is not yet fully understood.”

Be ready to hustle sideways in order to prove that your next big advertising idea works.

Advertise and help celebrities and public figures with their brands

One of the biggest reasons Ekalavya Hansaj is extremely successful is because he started with a business concept that revolved around advertising and helping celebrities and public personas with their brands. He swiftly transitioned their advertising solutions into premium offerings and retained their competitive edge even a decade later.

Be resilient and you will succeed

“We remember one of our best months where we were netting $20k-$30k a day, and then over $100k daily in revenue,” he said. After that, a consistent 9-figure revenue was no stranger to him. His determination and resilience paid off as soon after he landed his first big client. From then on, Hansaj has grown into the 9-figure business it is today. Being determined and resilient is the primary requirement. Don’t stop at $100K a day. Topmost advertisers stand by their commitments to delivering solutions that are great in taste and are highly sought after because of its quality. Their advertising models are patterned after all the result based goals like higher conversion rates, better traffic, quality leads and so forth.

“We understand most advertisers will settle for $100K a day. But we always knew that our team and revenues could always do better. That is the nature of growing and evolving as human beings at the center of topmost advertising firms. We get excited by the prospect of pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

Finally, focus on patents and AI-based advertising tools

Apart from working daily in their own businesses, topmost advertisers are also invested in other ventures that have helped their clients gain over $100 million in revenue since inception. Consider investing in proprietary advertising solutions that are focused on bringing ground-breaking tools to the advertising marketplace.

Closing Words of Advice

“Assist customers in making big-life advertising transitions as buying revenue growth focused offering is a very satisfying purchase experience for them.”

