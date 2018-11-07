On Diwali, India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Sweets At Wagah Border

On the occasion of Diwali, the troops at the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at the Wagah Border in Punjab.



As a goodwill gesture, the BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange pleasantries with each other every year on the national and religious festivals of the two countries, like Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali, despite cross-border tensions.



Earlier, the two sides had exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and India's 72nd Independence Day.



However, there was no exchange of greetings on Republic Day this year due to rising incidents of ceasefire violations and border tension.



The tradition of exchanging sweets had briefly come to halt in 2016 in the wake of an attack on Indian Amry camp in Uri.

(ANI)