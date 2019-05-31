Nutrition Tips For You: Can One Drink Green Tea On Empty Stomach In The Morning?

﻿
Drinking Green Tea is considered healthy, especially for weight-watchers. But is it good on an empty stomach. Read on to know:

Bipasha Das 31 May 2019
2019-05-31T18:11:55+0530

Drinking green tea on an empty stomach in the morning can cause bad effects on the liver because of its high content of catechins.

 Catechins, a type of disease-fighting flavonoid and antioxidant, are the key to Green Tea's health benefits. The longer you steep the tea, the more flavonoids you'll get in your brew.

But if you consume Green Tea on an empty stomach, the alkaline nature of the tea conflicts with the acids in the stomach.

And, strong Green Tea,  especially if over infused, can over-stimulate the production of gastric-acids and cause stomach upset.

Naturally occurring plant pigments are referred to as flavonoids. Among the benefits attributed to flavonoids is they help in reducing the risk of cancer, heart disease, asthma, and stroke.

 

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com

