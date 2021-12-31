Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

NSF, NPF to hold democratic agitations till Centre withdraws AFSPA

The NPF said it is “aghast and affronted” to learn about the extension of the Disturbed Area Act (DAA) in Nagaland for a further six months with effect from Thursday.

NSF, NPF to hold democratic agitations till Centre withdraws AFSPA
The Centre had extended the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by six months in the state.

Trending

NSF, NPF to hold democratic agitations till Centre withdraws AFSPA
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T11:19:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 11:19 am

The Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF), a member of the all-party government in Nagaland and Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) will hold democratic agitations till the Centre reconsiders its latest extension of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by six months in the state amidst the row over the killing of 14 civilians by the security forces in the state.

The NPF Press Bureau said this extension is an immediate aftermath of the December 23 meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This extension of is a manifestation of the utter disregard of the central government for the small states, particularly in north east India, considering that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly had convened a special one-day session on December 20 to deliberate on AFSPA and unanimously resolved to demand its repeal,” NPF said.

The NPF said it is committed to the removal of DAA and AFSPA from all Naga inhabited areas and asserted that it will not sit idle till the Centre reconsiders its decision. The NSF, an influential body of Naga students in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, asked the state government to reject the Centre’s decision based on the resolution adopted at the recently concluded special session of state Assembly.

It said that extension of the "draconian AFSPA for another six months is an insult to Nagas at this time of grief" and asked the people of Naga inhabited areas not to entertain their humanitarian acts. NSF president Kegwayhun Tep and general secretary Siipuni Ng Philo said the extension of AFSPA is "another attempt to rub in more salt to already hurting wounds" caused by the botched army operation at Oting.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The NSF declaring that it will come out against the notification through a series of democratic agitations said that its nature will be decided in its emergency presidential council meeting.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kohima AFSPA Nagaland Centre
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / When the WHO says that vaccine and natural antibodies provide the same level of protection, why is it recommending aggressive vaccination?

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement