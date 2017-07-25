Not Satisfied With Low Attendance Percentage: PM Modi To BJP Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cracked the whip on the ministers for punctuality and attendance again. On Tuesday, while addressing the BJP Parliamnetary meeting, PM Modi warned the Party ministers to take their jobs seriously and be present in the Parliament during the proceedings.

While addressing the BJP Parliamentary meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that he is still not satisfied with the attendance percentage of BJP MPs and that there is an urgent need to overcome the flaw.



The Prime Minister especially underlines the absence of BJP MP's in the Rajya Sabha, sources state.



The Prime Minister also took the occasion to discuss the celebration plans of the 70th Independence Day.



"Our Prime Minister said that this year there will be nationwide celebrations from starting from August 9 till August 15. After which for 15 days a sankalp yatra will be conducted throughout the nation, pledging development of nation and every individual," Parliamentary Affair Minister Ananth Kumar told Media.



"PM also stated that from 1947 till now India reached new heights but till 2022 India will become a power to reckon with in the world," he added.





ANI