﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Noida Man Sucked Into Machine While Cleaning It, Dies

Noida Man Sucked Into Machine While Cleaning It, Dies

The entire episode was caught in CCTV footage and a probe is underway, police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2018
Noida Man Sucked Into Machine While Cleaning It, Dies
File Photo
Noida Man Sucked Into Machine While Cleaning It, Dies
outlookindia.com
2018-09-27T14:37:29+0530
Related Stories

A 25-year-old worker was killed after being sucked into a machine in a plastic factory here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at the factory located in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), under Phase 2 police station limits, they said.

"Wajid reached for work this morning in the factory which makes plastic products. He was cleaning a big-size machine which has blades in it. While he was cleaning, someone switched on the machine and soon Wajid was sucked inside," a police official said.

"By the time some of his colleagues realised and switched off the machine, he was dead," the official added.

The police were alerted about the incident and they reached the spot, even as the family members of the victim reached the factory.

Wajid and his family originally hailed from Chhapra district in Bihar but were settled here for some time now, the police said.

The body was taken out of the machine and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case has been registered and two persons booked for murder on a complaint by Wajid's brother, the police said.

The entire episode was caught in CCTV footage and a probe was underway, the police said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Noida Crime Investigation/Enquiry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No FIR To Be Lodged Against Salman Khan, Says Supreme Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters