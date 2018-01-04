No Standoff With PLA, But Did Stop Chinese Civilians From Constructing Roads In Arunachal, Says Army

Indian Army on Wednesday clarified it didn’t engage with the People's Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh, but did stop Chinese civilians from constructing a road in the Upper Siang district of the border state, reportedThe Hindu quoting officials and sources.

A Chinese team with road-building machinery and bulldozers reportedly entered the Bishing area of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, which was later stopped by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army after locals informed them.

According to Hindustan Times report, troops form the neighbouring country entered Arunachal approximately a week ago, almost around the time when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held meetings with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi for border talks.

Amid the reports of intrusion, China on Wednesdayreiterated its stand saying it "never acknowledged the existence of Arunachal Pradesh."

"First of all on the border issue our position is clear and consistent. We never acknowledged the existence of so-called Arunachal Pradesh," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

"For the specific situation you mentioned (recent intrusion report), I am not aware of it," Geng said.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of South Tibet. The India-China border dispute covered 3,488 km along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The intrusion came 4 months after Indian Army stepped into Doklam, a Bhutanese territory which China claims as it own.