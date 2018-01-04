The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 January 2018 Last Updated at 1:02 pm International News Analysis

No Standoff With PLA, But Did Stop Chinese Civilians From Constructing Roads In Arunachal, Says Army

A Chinese team with road-building machinery and bulldozers had reportedly entered the Bishing area of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
Outlook Web Bureau
No Standoff With PLA, But Did Stop Chinese Civilians From Constructing Roads In Arunachal, Says Army
Representative Image-File
No Standoff With PLA, But Did Stop Chinese Civilians From Constructing Roads In Arunachal, Says Army
outlookindia.com
2018-01-04T13:06:53+0530

Indian Army on Wednesday clarified it didn’t engage with the People's Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh, but did stop Chinese civilians from constructing a road in the Upper Siang district of the border state, reportedThe Hindu quoting officials and sources.

Advertisement opens in new window

A Chinese team with road-building machinery and bulldozers reportedly entered the Bishing area of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, which was later stopped by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army after locals informed them.

According to Hindustan Times report, troops form the neighbouring country entered Arunachal approximately a week ago, almost around the time when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held meetings with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi for border talks.

Amid the reports of intrusion, China on Wednesdayreiterated its stand saying it "never acknowledged the existence of Arunachal Pradesh."

Advertisement opens in new window

"First of all on the border issue our position is clear and consistent. We never acknowledged the existence of so-called Arunachal Pradesh," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

"For the specific situation you mentioned (recent intrusion report), I am not aware of it," Geng said.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of South Tibet. The India-China border dispute covered 3,488 km along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The intrusion came 4 months after Indian Army stepped into Doklam, a Bhutanese territory which China claims as it own.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Arunachal Pradesh China Indian Army Border India-China International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Family Alleges Negligence, Overcharging By Gurgaon's Paras Hospital
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters