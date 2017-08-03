‘No Question Of Forming New Party’, JD(U) Leader Sharad Yadav Dismisses Reports

JD(U) veteran Sharad Yadav today dismissed reports of him forming a new party after Bihar Chief Minister joining with the BJP. ANI quoted Yadav as saying that there is no question of forming (a new) party.

Earlier, a close confidante of JD(U) veteran Sharad Yadav had hinted that he could form a new party to remain with Bihar's Mahagathbandhan.

Vijay Verma, a senior JD(U) leader and a trusted aide of Yadav, had said, "Sharadji is in touch with old friends and is pondering over the political situation. Forming a new party is one of the options to which a serious thought is being given."

However, according to ANI, Yadav today said, “Vijay Verma humare bahut purane saathi hain, unhone jo baat kahi woh bhaavnao mein kahi, party banane ka sawaal nahi hai: Sharad Yadav.

Earlier reports had suggested that differences surfaced between Yadav and party president Nitish Kumar over joining hands with the BJP after dumping the coalition with the RJD and the Congress.

Yadav had emphatically said that he would continue to be part of the coalition of secular parties and had met Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, he told PTI over phone from Madhepura.

Verma had said that the veteran socialist leader has ruled out joining the NDA government at the Centre as a minister.Asked who are the others to whom Yadav has spoken, Verma had refused to take names but said "his (Yadav's) social network is widespread".

JD(U) MPs Ali Anwar and M P Veerendra Kumar, who opposed the decision to go with the BJP, had met Yadav over the issue.

Yadav, who is presently a JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, had kept silent over Kumar's decision to dump the Grand Alliance over the graft case against Lalu Prasad's son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav.He had later publicly expressed unhappiness over joining hands with the BJP.

"People's mandate was not for it (joining hands with the BJP)," Yadav had said outside the Parliament on July 31 and termed the disintegration of the Grand Alliance "unpleasant" and "unfortunate".