UP: No Ambulance, Father Carries Critically-Ill Son In E-Rickshaw

The family even claimed that they called 108 toll-free number and waited for an hour, but all efforts went in vein.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
File Photo (Representative Image)
In yet another case of medical apathy, a man was forced to take his ailing child to a hospital in an e-rickshaw, following the unavailability of an ambulance.

The patient, who was in a serious condition, was being treated at the Rajkiya Medical College. The doctors later on referred him to the District hospital.

However, the Rajkiya Medical College failed to provide an ambulance to ferry the patient.

The family even claimed that they called 108 toll-free number and waited for an hour, but all efforts went in vein.

"We did not get the ambulance facility; as a result, we had to carry him on e-rickshaw. We asked the authority for the same, but did not get any positive response," he said.

In the meantime, the Chief Medical Officer Dr S Kumar said, "We did not receive any information, otherwise we would have arranged it," Dr Kumar said.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Hospitals / Clinics National

