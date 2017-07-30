Nitish Tarnished Ambedkar's Image, Urge Sharad Yadav To Fight Against Communal Forces: Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday urged Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) co- founder and leader Sharad Yadav to take part in the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Nitish Kumar, who, he said, joined with "communal and fascist forces and betrayed the people's mandate."

"Nitish has tarnished the image of Ambedkar. I urge Sharad Yadav, whom we consider the true leader, to travel to every corner of the country and come to Bihar and join our fight against the BJP and Nitish Kumar," Lalu Yadav told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I talked to Sharad Yadav over phone. I appeal to him that come and go to every corner of country, and take command of this fight," he added.

Lalu further said that they are going to launch "Desh bachao, BJP bhagao" movement and urged Sharad Yadav to join his fight.

"There is a conspiracy to tatter the Constitution. In this light, we have called for a rally 'Desh bachao, BJP bhagao'. Nitish, who was elected to ward off fascist and communal forces, has betrayed the mandate of the people," he added.

The remarks come in response to the veteran JD(U) leader's reported unhappiness over Nitish's decision to ally with the BJP.

Earlier in the day, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that Sharad Yadav has always worked to strengthen secular powers and will continue to do so.

"People like Sharad Yadav have always worked to strengthen secular powers and I have full hope he will continue to do so," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Bihar Assembly earlier today morning saw the swearing-in of as many as 27 new ministers, including 14 from the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), 12 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the LJP.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister and BJP's Sushil Modi as the Deputy on Thursday, a day after the former ended the 'mahagathbandhan' and came back to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, with taking the oath for the sixth time.

Nitish Kumar won the floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly with 131 votes in favour and 108 against.

The JD(U) and the BJP MLAs met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to stake claim to form the government in the state, after Nitish ended the 'mahagathbandhan' in the state and resigned from his post, instead of former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, as was being speculated and expected.

Nitish resigned citing political differences with former ally, Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, over corruption charges against Tejashwi, following which the state saw a rigmarole of political events including dharnas and probationary orders.

(ANI)