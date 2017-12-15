NGT Bans Use, Storage Of Plastic In Haridwar, Rishikesh To Tackle Pollution In Ganga

The NGT has banned the use, sale, purchase and storage of plastic bags and items such as plates and spoons along the river Ganga in Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri and Rishikesh till upper areas in Uttarkashi.

The green tribunal on Friday said a fine of Rs 5000 will be imposed on violators. The move was taken to to tackle and prevent pollution of the Ganga , reports ANI.

A bench headed by the Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said action will be taken against erring officials too.

The NGT passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic was being used in these areas causing pollution to the river.

The green panel was hearing a plea of environmentalist MC Mehta.

(With agency inputs)