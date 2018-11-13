Next-Gen Corolla Teased Ahead Of November 16 Debut

12th-gen Corolla sedan set to make international debut at the Guangzhou International Motor Show on November 16

Will be based on the new TNGA platform

Likely to get 2.0-litre petrol engine from Corolla hatchback

Will feature a new 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Alexa integration

Toyota is set to unveil the China-spec version of the 12th-gen Corolla sedan at the Guangzhou International Motor Show on November 16. The next-gen Corolla sedan will be showcased alongside its hatchback and estate siblings, which are already on sale in various international markets. The China-spec model should give us a fair idea of how the international and India-spec Corolla sedan will look.

The new Corolla sedan will be based on Toyota’s TNGA platform which also underpins other group cars like the new Camry as well as the Corolla hatchback. This is expected to make the new sedan larger than its predecessor while weighing less.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, the exterior is likely to replicate the Corolla hatchback as the sedan too will feature Toyota's ‘Under Priority Catamaran’ and ‘Keen Look’ design philosophies. A test mule of the Corolla sedan has already been spied testing abroad, giving us a fair idea of how it will look.

The Corolla sedan is also expected to share its interior design with the hatchback. Unveiled earlier this year, the new Corolla hatch gets a redesigned dashboard that has a sense of minimalism to it. It is in line with the latest trends in the auto industry and features a floating touchscreen infotainment unit like the ones we’ve seen on the Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon.

The large 8-inch unit features Toyota’s latest Entune 3.0 system that features Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is likely to be added soon. Besides Apple CarPlay, the Corolla will also feature Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, as well.

Other features available on the Corolla hatchback that are expected to make their way into the sedan include dual-zone climate control, a wireless mobile charging pad and a 7-inch digital display in the instrument cluster that showcases various vehicle information such as a speedometer along with turn-by-turn navigation.

Under the bonnet, the new Corolla sedan is expected to feature the new 2.0-litre petrol engine from Toyota’s latest ‘Dynamic Force’ family instead of the current 1.8-litre petrol unit. It produces 171PS of power and 205Nm of torque against the older unit’s 140PS and 173Nm. It will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT. Toyota is unlikely to offer a diesel engine with the sedan. Instead, it is likely to be offered with a hybrid powertrain in India. This powertrain is already on offer in the international market.

After its introduction in the Chinese market later this month, the new Corolla sedan is expected to go on sale in the other international markets by early 2019. So expect the new-gen Corolla to arrive in India by the end of 2019. It is likely to be priced at par with the current model, which retails from Rs 16.27 lakh to Rs 19.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). When launched, it will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Skoda Octavia and the upcoming Hyundai Elantra facelift. And as part of the joint venture between Toyota and Suzuki, it will also be sold with a Maruti badge on the nose and bootlid.

