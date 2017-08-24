The Website
24 August 2017

Nepal's PM Deuba Accorded Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhawan Ahead Of 'Extensive Talks' With PM Modi

In his first foreign trip after assuming office, Deuba arrived on Wednesday on a four-day visit.
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo source: PM Narendra Modi's Twitter
outlookindia.com
2017-08-24T12:09:02+0530

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was on Thursdayb accorded ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi ahead of holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his first foreign trip after assuming office, Deuba arrived on Wednesday on a four-day visit.

Modi had an unscheduled meeting with the visiting leader on Wednesday and they are scheduled to hold "extensive talks" on Thursday.

"A special welcome for a trusted friend. @PM_Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba receives ceremonial honours at @rashtrapatibhvn (sic)," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Deuba was received at the airport by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, reflecting the importance India attaches to his visit.

In a tweet, Deuba said, "I am delighted to be in New Delhi. Thank you @SushmaSwaraj for your warm welcome."

(Agencies)

