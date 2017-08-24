Nepal's PM Deuba Accorded Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhawan Ahead Of 'Extensive Talks' With PM Modi

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was on Thursdayb accorded ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi ahead of holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his first foreign trip after assuming office, Deuba arrived on Wednesday on a four-day visit.

Modi had an unscheduled meeting with the visiting leader on Wednesday and they are scheduled to hold "extensive talks" on Thursday.

Pictures from the ceremonial reception in the honour of Rt Hon Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba ji, PM of Nepal. Will hold talks with him today. pic.twitter.com/FlQtXLh8pZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2017

"A special welcome for a trusted friend. @PM_Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba receives ceremonial honours at @rashtrapatibhvn (sic)," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Deuba was received at the airport by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, reflecting the importance India attaches to his visit.

In a tweet, Deuba said, "I am delighted to be in New Delhi. Thank you @SushmaSwaraj for your warm welcome."

