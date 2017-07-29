The Website
29 July 2017 National

NDTV Moves Delhi High Court Against Rs 429 Crore Tax Demand

'The company has filed a writ petition before Honourable High Court of Delhi challenging the said order making a piecemeal assessment and raising the present demand'
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-07-29T10:22:38+0530

NDTV Ltd on Friday said it has moved the Delhi High Court against the Income Tax Department's Rs 429 crore demand for 2009-10 assessment year.

The New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) had yesterday informed about receiving a demand of Rs 429 crore from the I-T Department.

"In this regard, we would like to inform you that the company has filed a writ petition before Honourable High Court of Delhi challenging the said order making a piecemeal assessment and raising the present demand, which as per advice received by the company, is impermissible in law," it said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in the day, the media firm said it has narrowed its net losses at Rs 22.01 crore for the first quarter ended June of the present fiscal.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44.55 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

The stock of the company remained unchanged at Rs 47.25 on BSE today.

PTI 

NDTV
