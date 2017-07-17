Mumbai-Based Tech Giant Becomes First Firm To Offer 3-Month Paternity Leave

While Parliament approved a bill raising maternity leave to 26 weeks, earlier this year, a Mumbai based company has set a new benchmark on paternity leave by offering 3 months of leave to secondary caregiver.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the 3-month leave period offered by Salesforce, the Bay Area tech giant, is the largest period of paternity leave by any company in India. While most companies offer 10 days to maximum 2 weeks leave, Cummins India offers 1 month paternity leave.

Salesforce has over 25,000 employees globally. It has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. One year ago it launched its centre of excellence in Hyderabad, the report adds.

Speaking to the newspaper, director of the company, said,"We believe offering paid paternity leave is the right thing to do, the right way to treat our employees."

Recently, Microsoft increased its paternity leave to six weeks.

From April 21, Microsoft India had enhanced all types of paternal leave benefits such as paternity, adoption and surrogacy.

Besides, the company has introduced a new family caregiver leave benefit, which includes four weeks of paid leave to take care of an immediate family member with a serious health condition.

Definition of family in this case is spouse/domestic partner, parent/in-law, sibling, grandparent or child.

Paternity leave at Microsoft India has been extended to 6 weeks from 2 weeks, while adoption leave for mothers has been enhanced to 26 weeks and for fathers it is increased to 6 weeks and surrogacy leave for mothers has been introduced at 26 weeks.

(With PTI inputs)