Modi Shares Old Photo Of Kovind, Social Media Flooded With Congratulatory Messages

Soon after Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the 14th President of India defeating his only rival Meira Kumar on Thursday, the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from prominent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an active Twitter user, was among the firsts to congratulate Kovind for his tenure.

Modi shared an old picture of him and Kovind taken at a marriage ceremony and wrote: “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure.”

Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

20 years ago and the present…always been a privilege to know you, President Elect. pic.twitter.com/IkhnOtYf8N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

Opposition candidate Kumar tweeted, saying: “My best wishes are with Sh. Kovindji as it has fallen upon him to uphold the Constitution in letter & spirit in these challenging times.”

My best wishes are with Sh. Kovindji as it has fallen upon him to uphold the Constitution in letter & spirit in these challenging times. 2/2

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: “Congratulations to Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji on being elected the President of India Good wishes always Lata Mangeshkar.”

Congratulations to Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji on being elected the President of India

Good wishes always

Lata Mangeshkar — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 20, 2017

Home minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his successful election as the President of India. Iwish him success and a great future."

Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his successful election as the President of India. I wish him success and a great future. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2017

BJP president, Amit Shah also congratulated the new president, tweeting: “India's 14 th President : Shree #RamNathKovind ji”

I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji will distinguish himself as an exceptional President of our nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 20, 2017

West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee, who had supported Meira Kumar, also congratulated him before the final result. She: “Congratulations to Ram Nath Kovind Ji, who will be our next President.”

Congratulations to Ram Nath Kovind Ji, who will be our next President — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 20, 2017

Congratulations to #RamNathKovind ji for winning Presidential polls with a huge majority. His knowledge & experience will benefit India. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 20, 2017

To all the wishes, Kovind tweeted: “Your Blessing Matters More Thanks to the ppl Of Nation for enormous love on NDA.”