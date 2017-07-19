The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 July 2017 Last Updated at 6:35 pm National India's 14th President

Modi Shares Old Photo Of Kovind, Social Media Flooded With Congratulatory Messages

Outlook Web Bureau
Modi Shares Old Photo Of Kovind, Social Media Flooded With Congratulatory Messages
Picture Source: Twitter, @narendramodi ‏

Soon after Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the 14th President of India defeating his only rival Meira Kumar on Thursday, the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from prominent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an active Twitter user,  was among the firsts to congratulate Kovind for his tenure. 

 Modi shared an old picture of him and Kovind taken at a marriage ceremony and wrote: “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure.”

Advertisement opens in new window

 

Opposition candidate Kumar tweeted, saying: “My best wishes are with Sh. Kovindji as it has fallen upon him to uphold the Constitution in letter & spirit in these challenging times.”

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: “Congratulations to Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji on being elected the President of India Good wishes always Lata Mangeshkar.”

Home minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his successful election as the President of India. Iwish him success and a great future."

 BJP president, Amit Shah also congratulated the new president, tweeting: “India's 14 th President : Shree #RamNathKovind  ji”

Advertisement opens in new window

 

West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee, who had supported Meira Kumar, also congratulated him before the final result. She: “Congratulations to Ram Nath Kovind Ji, who will be our next President.”

 

To all the wishes, Kovind tweeted: “Your Blessing Matters More Thanks to the ppl Of Nation for enormous love on NDA.”

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Lata Mangeshkar Rajnath Singh Mamata Banerjee Meira Kumar Ram Nath Kovind President Election President of India Elections Politics National Reportage
Next Story : Between An Obstinate Pervert And Tenacious Fight-back By His Victim, Police Stand As A Mute Spectator
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters