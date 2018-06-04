Milestone Pathos: Sufi musician Puranchand Wadali’s First Birthday Sans Singer Brother Pyarelal

The literary content of the spiritual music he sang passionately all these decades should be lending a special resonance to the master on Monday, as Sufi vocalist Puranchand Wadali turns 78 three months after the unexpected death of his singing sibling in their native Amritsar. The border city in western Punjab had earlier this year lost a tall cultural figure when Pyarelal Wadali breathed his last following a heart attack.

The air was of post-Holi in north India on March 9 when the news of the loss of his companion at performances virtually stupefied Puranchand, who went into deep contemplation. News reports had said the elder brother locked himself up in his room for hours together down that springy day when, outside, the world of culture at large too grieved the demise of Pyarelal, known in the circuit for four decades.

For, all their time since 1975, Puranchand and Pyarelal had sung together, enthralling audiences across their country and abroad. Echoes from those hoary days return to the fans of Wadali brothers with particular poignancy this June 4, which marks the first birthday of the elder vocalist with Pyarelal remaining in memories alone.

It wasn’t between them that the brothers—known for their deep camaraderie—used to talk about music. As Pyarelal himself used to reveal with jubilance, the Wadali brothers would explain the meaning of key lyrics to audiences. “It was one of our (improvised) ways to woo youngsters into Sufi concerts,” was a refrain from the late maestro.

For Puranchand, his debut concert with Pyarelal outside their village of Guru Di Wadali holds special significance. That was in Jallandhar, to where they had gone 43 years ago to perform at a prestigious cultural festival but were allegedly denied entry, prompting them to eventually sing at a temple in that city. From them on, Puranchand had taken renewed care of his brother as a protégé, as Pyarelal was not long ago into playing Krishna roles at a local dance-drama in their rustic pocket of the fertile five-river land.

Once brought into the Sufi music fold by Puranchand, a wrestler for 25 long years, the two had charted a synergic path all through their career. As Pyarelal’s elder brother Satpal Singh notes, “They never sang separately.”

What was mere acknowledgement as notable singers for the brothers soon rose to them gaining a celebrity status. So much so, with the passing of three decades, even Bollywood invited them to sing in a 2003 movie. In a few years thence, the brothers found vital vocal support from Lakhwinder Wadali, son of Puranchand.

Today, the scion could be of immense consolation to the patriarch. Yet, for an ageing soul, his long-time co-singer could only be irreplaceable. But then, as a noted new-age quote in Sufi philosophy goes, “Whatever happens in your life, no matter how troubling things might seem, do not enter the neighbourhood of despair.” It’s a slice of observation from 46-year-old Turkish-British writer Elif Shafak, who adds thus: “Even when all doors remain closed, God will open up a new path only for you. Be thankful! It is easy to be thankful when all is well. A Sufi is thankful not only for what he has been given, but also for all that has been denied.”