SC Declines Urgent Hearing Of PIL Seeking FIRs Based On #MeToo Allegations

The Supreme Court declined urgent hearing on PIL seeking registration of FIRs against those accused of sexual misconduct and assault on women.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-22T18:40:42+0530
The Supreme Court on Monday declined urgent hearing on a PIL seeking registration of FIRs and prosecution against those accused of sexual misconduct and assault on women, who have called out names across sectors as part of the #MeToo movement in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said that there was no need for an urgent hearing on the PIL and it would come up for hearing in regular course.

"We have seen the writ petition. There is no need of urgent hearing," the bench told lawyer M L Sharma who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity and was seeking urgent hearing.

The plea, which has made National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Home Affairs as parties, has urged the apex court to take "suo motu" (on its own) action and ordered registration of FIRs on the basis of statements made by victim women on social media.

It has also sought prosecution of men, whose names have been called out during the #MeToo movement, under relevant penal provisions dealing with offences of sexual assault, misconduct and rape.

Sharma, in his petition, has sought a direction to the MHA for not interfering with the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) provisions and said that such cases be left to the criminal courts.

"Issue direction to the respondent no.2 (MHA) to set up fast-track trial courts for conducting trial of the all sexual harassment cases to provide justice in time-bound manner in the interest of justice," the plea said.

The plea has sought protection and legal and financial aid for victim women.

PTI

