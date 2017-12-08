Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 3 Lakh Compensation, A Job To Family Of Muslim Labourer Murdered In Rajasthan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government would provide Rs 3 lakh and a job to the family of Mohammad Afrazul, a labourer from the state who was brutally killed in Rajasthan.

Afrazul was hacked and burnt to death at Rajsamand in Rajasthan by a man who, raving against "love jihad", also filmed the entire incident and uploaded it on social media.

Advertisement opens in new window

"As a small help to the bereaved family, our government has decided to provide Rs 3 lakh to the family and also a job to an eligible person of the victim's family," Banerjee said in a statement.

She said that the labourer's family was "totally helpless" and "other help from the government will also be provided."

"I am sending our team of ministers and MPs to visit the family," Banerjee said.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firad Hakim and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary would visit Afrazul's house in Malda district tomorrow, a senior state government official said.

The ministers would be accompanied by Trinamool Congress MPs Saugata Ray, Sudip Bandyapadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, while Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, a senior TMC leader from Malda, would visit Afrazul's home during the day.

The chief minister yesterday condemned the killing describing it as "inhuman".

The accused Shambu Lal Raigar is seen in the video ranting against "love jihad", a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men.

Advertisement opens in new window

Afrazul's family members, who described him as the family's sole earning member, yesterday demanded strict action against Raigar who was arrested.

PTI