Madhya Pradesh CM Announces 33% Reservation For Women In All Departments Excluding Forest

Citing various schemes for students under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced 33% reservation for females in all departments, excluding forest department.

Addressing the gathering at 'Medhavi Chatr Sammelan', Chouhan said, "I announce 33% reservation for our daughters in all departments, except forest department."

Chouhan further apprised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will pay the fees for the students who had scored 75% in 12th or 85% in CBSE, last year or before that and want to pursue medical or engineering.

Talking about his 'School Chale Hum' campaign, he said when he became Chief Minister at least 43 lakh children were sent to school.

The 'School Chale Hum' campaign aimed at enhancing enrolment in government schools in MP's Raisen district.

Earlier, Chouhan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to create new India and 'Naya MP' for the people.

While addressing a gathering at ' Yuva Samvad,' Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has administered a new India pledge. To create new India and also to create 'Naya Madhya Pradesh' this is very important for the people."

Further supporting Prime Minister Modi's initiative, Chouhan said that a campaign for the youth is soon to begin. (ANI)