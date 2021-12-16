Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
PAK Vs WI, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: West Indies Bat First Against Pakistan

Follow live cricket scores and updates of the third and final Pakistan vs West Indies T20 international match at Karachi's National Stadium. Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0.

Pakistan have won 10 of their last 11 T20 internationals and are poised for a series sweep against the West Indies. Follow live cricket scores of PAK v WI third T20 at Karachi's National Stadium. | AP Photo

2021-12-16T18:30:41+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 6:30 pm

A depleted West Indies will try and stop a 3-0 drubbing against Pakistan in the final T20 International at Karachi's National Stadium Thursday evening. The Caribbeans arrived in Pakistan minus their top T20 players like skipper Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder, and then were laid low by the coronavirus. With fresh set of players testing positive for COVID-19, the West Indians look seriously handicapped. Follow here live cricket scores of the third T20 International between Pakistan vs West Indies.

6:28 PM IST: Ready...

Players in the middle. And symbolic gestures as the teams take a stand against racism. Mohammad Nawaz with the new ball. Brandon King to take the strike. Shamarh Brooks is his opening partner.

6:11 PM IST: Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has reacted to Virat Kohli's statement. Read Ganguly's comment.

6:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

Two changes for Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Raut rested. Shahnawaz Dahani and Muhammad Hasnain in. And COVID-19 forced changes for the Windies. Darren Bravo and Gudakesh Motie in for Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein. Motie is making his debut.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

6:01 PM IST: Toss

West Indies win the toss and opt to bat first against Pakistan.

Preview

If back-to-back defeats were not bad enough, West Indies are reeling under the fear of coronavirus in Karachi. It will be very difficult for an under-strength West Indian side to stop a red-hot Pakistan from sweeping the T20 International series 3-0 on Thursday.

In terms of performance, Pakistan look very settled and could try fresh legs against West Indies with very few players capable of handling a bowling attack that Pakistan possess.

The West Indies’ batting has been particularly hard hit, with only four specialist batters — Twenty20 skipper Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks and Darren Bravo — available for the game. The three-match ODI series starting December 18 looks doubtful.

Minus their T20 stalwarts, a new-look West Indies did well in the second T20 which they lost by nine runs. Needing 23 off the last over, Shepherd hit Haris Rauf for 13 runs but the West Indies were bowled out on the last ball when the paceman clean bowled No. 11 Oshane Thomas. The West Indies were all out for 163 in reply to Pakistan’s 172 for 8.

Pakistan have been able to find that extra edge in all 10 games they have won in their last 11 T20 internationals starting at the T20 World Cup in UAE.

On Tuesday, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi (3 for 26) had West Indies on the mat at 131 for 8 when he claimed three wickets in the 17th over but it was Shadab Khan's unbeaten 28 off 12 balls that made the difference after Pakistan were 141 for 7 at the end of 18 overs.

