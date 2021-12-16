Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
West Indies Tour Of Pakistan In Jeopardy After Five More Test Positive For Coronavirus

A decision on the further commencement of the tour will be decided after a meeting between the CWI and PCB officials on Thursday. All the latest five positive cases have been sent into isolation for 10 days.

West Indies now have six players down and out because of coronavirus positive results. | Twitter (CWI)

2021-12-16T10:54:17+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 10:54 am

West Indies tour of Pakistan has come under doubt after five more visiting team members tested positive for Covid-19. Among the five are players Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh. (More Cricket News)

Hope, Hosein and Greaves will thus miss the remaining T20 international and the following three ODIs and all five persons will have to isolate for 10 days, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed. Pakistan lead the T20 series 2-0 with the third game scheduled on Thursday.

Both CWI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will determine the status of the tour once all the remaining members of the West Indies team are tested again. West Indies are already missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, after they tested positive for Covid on their arrival on December 9.

“With a total of six players now ruled out of the tour due to COVID-19 and a finger injury to Devon Thomas (sustained in the 1st T20I), CWI and PCB Officials will be meeting on Thursday morning, once all members of the touring party have been tested again, to determine whether the tour can continue,” CWI said in a statement.

As the situation stands now, West Indies have only 13 players available for selection from their T20 and ODI squads now. The batting has been badly hit for the Caribbeans with skipper Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks and Darren Bravo as the specialist batsmen.

