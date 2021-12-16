AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: Stuart Broad Strikes Early For England, Australia (4/1)

Australia will be out to defend their perfectly pink record in day-night Tests as the second Ashes Test between Australia vs England starts at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2021-22 series by virtue of their nine-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane. It will be an uphill task for Joe Root's England, who have lost their last 11 Tests Down Under. Pat Cummins will miss this Test after coming in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID. Steve Smith with lead Australia in Cummins' absence. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

10:09 AM IST: Broad strikes

Stuart Broad gives England first breakthrough. Marcus Harris tries to pull a short delivery on the leg side, gets an edge and Jos Buttler takes a stunning diving catch behind the wickets. Harris goes for 3. Australia 4/1

9:48 AM IST: First runs

First runs for Australia in the match. Marcus Harris flicks James Anderson wide of mid-on for a three. Australia 3/0

9:34 AM IST: Maiden to start

James Anderson starts with a maiden over. Marcus Harris and David Warner have opened the batting for Australia. Australia 0/0

9:13 AM IST: Big Moment

Big moment for Michael Neser who makes his debut for Australia after skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the second Test. Cummins came in contact with a Covid positive person and has isolated himself. Former Australian pace great Glenn McGrath hands Neser his maiden Test cap.

9:09 AM IST: Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

9:02 AM IST: Toss

Australia have won the toss and decided to bat first.

England will look for a much-improved batting display in the Adelaide Test. They may reinforce their attack by adding pace twins James Anderson and Stuart Broad but until and unless England put up a good score on the board, the odds will always be stacked up against them.

Then there is this piece of history that does not favour the tourists. No England team has recovered to win an Ashes series in Australia after losing the first Test since captain Len Hutton’s squad in 1954-55.

Australia have a superb day-night Test record. Five of their eight wins have come in Adelaide. England have won one and lost three in four day-night Test matches played against Australia, New Zealand, West Indies and most recently, versus India earlier this year.

Australia will also look for a good batting display. David Warner has been named in their playing XI. Warner had a few reprieves on his way to scoring 94 runs in the series-opener at the Gabba in Brisbane. But after taking two hits in the ribs while batting, Warner didn’t field for Australia in England’s second innings.

Right-arm paceman Jhye Richardson will return to the Australian Test lineup for the first time since February 2019 to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head (vice-captain), Michael Neser, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, (captain), Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Jack Leach.