Live Streaming, Pakistan Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Pakistan will look to complete a 3-0 series sweep against West Indies when they meet in the third and final T20 International match on Thursday in Karachi. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan have won the first two matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. The third and final PAK vs WI T20 will be televised live and fans can also live stream the match online. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan won the second match by nine wickets on Tuesday to take the series. They had won the series opener by 63 runs. Another victory on Thursday will not only seal back-to-back series sweeps for Pakistan but help them win a record-extending 20 T20 wins in a calendar year. Pakistan had completed a 3-0 T20 series sweep of Bangladesh in Bangladesh after their World Cup campaign.

For the visitors, a win in their final T20 match of the year will augur well before the three-match ODIs against the same opponents. But with a depleted squad, West Indies will need some inspired performances to turn the table against a very confident Pakistan.

Head-to-head

Pakistan are unbeaten in the last ten T20 matches against the Windies, winning seven. Three matches earlier this year in the Caribbean ended as no results. Pakistan also lead the head-to-head record 14-3. West Indies' three wins have come in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: 3rd T20I cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies

Date: December 16 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM Local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Elsewhere...

Pakistan: PTV, Daraz

Carribean: Flow Sports

North America: Willow TV

Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport

MENA: Etisalat

UK: Sky Sport

Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and rest of the world: ICC TV. ICC TV is available on web and android and iOS supported mobile devices.

Playing XIs in the second T20I:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas.