The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 July 2017 Last Updated at 4:37 pm National

Last Date To Link Aadhaar And PAN August 31, IT Returns To Be Processed Only Then, Says CBDT

Earlier, Revenue Secretary Adhia had told a news channel that PAN cards which were not linked with Aadhaar would be cancelled and that would happen after a stipulated date
Outlook Web Bureau
Last Date To Link Aadhaar And PAN August 31, IT Returns To Be Processed Only Then, Says CBDT
File Photo/Representational Image
Last Date To Link Aadhaar And PAN August 31, IT Returns To Be Processed Only Then, Says CBDT
outlookindia.com
2017-07-31T16:39:12+0530

The linking of Aadhaar and PAN cards can be done by August 31, the CBDT has said today while also mentioning that income tax returns will only be processed after the linking is complete. 

Earlier, Revenue Secretary Adhia had told news channel ET Now that PAN cards which were not linked with Aadhaar would be cancelled and that would happen after a stipulated date. 

Advertisement opens in new window

It would seem that the CBDT has set that date at August 31. The body also said that income tax returns would only be processed once the linking was done. 

The last date to file income tax returns has been extended till August 5. 

Further Details Awaited

With Agency Inputs 

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card National
Next Story : Husband Seeks Divorce After Wife Clicks Selfie With Donald Trump
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters