Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pak To File Counter-Memorial Today

Pakistan will file its second counter-memorial in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, on the conviction of retired Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death in April last year on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The 400-page reply will be submitted by Foreign Office Director India Dr Fareha Bugti, who has arrived at The Hague for the purpose, Geo TV reported.

Pakistan's rejoinder has been prepared by a team of experts led by Pakistan's Attorney General.

Islamabad, in its counter-memorial, states that Jadhav is not an ordinary person and does not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.

On April 17, India had submitted a fresh set of pleadings in the ICJ. The pleadings were filed in response to Pakistan's submissions to the court.

Pakistan was given time until July 17 by the court to file its response (rejoinder).

It may be recalled that India first approached the court on May 8 last year, for egregious violations of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in the matter.

The court, on May 18 last year, indicated provisional measures as requested by India and passed an order obligating Pakistan not to carry out the sentence that was awarded to Jadhav through a farcical trial by Pakistan.

As per the court order, India had filed written pleadings (Memorial) in the case on September 13, 2017, and Pakistan filed its counter-memorial in December last year.

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was a former naval officer and kidnapped from Iran, where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

On April 10, 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan.

Over a month later, the ICJ stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence.

(ANI)