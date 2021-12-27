Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Kerala Christmas Violence: 50 Migrant Workers Held

On Saturday night, Christmas day celebrations by migrant labourers from the north east part of India at Kizhakkambalam turned violent, leading to several policemen being brutally assaulted and two police jeeps badly damaged, with one set on fire.

A burnt jeep at the site of the clash. | PTI Photo

2021-12-27T21:19:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 9:19 pm

Fifty people were arrested in connection with the Christmas day violence in the Kizhakkambalam area of Ernakulam district and produced before a magisterial court here, police said on Monday.   

On Saturday night, Christmas day celebrations by migrant labourers from the north east part of India at Kizhakkambalam turned violent, leading to several policemen being brutally assaulted and two police jeeps badly damaged, with one set on fire. Eight policemen, including a Circle Inspector, were injured in the violence and subsequently, police lodged two cases -- one for the assault on the officers which also includes attempt to murder charges and the other for destruction of property -- and arrested 50 people in connection with the incident.      

It had initially taken 150 people into custody on Sunday morning itself. Rural SP K Karthik had said that two cases have been lodged in connection with the incident on December 25 night and the investigation was going on to identify all those involved in it and to collect evidence. Visuals of the violence which went viral on social media showed a large group of people surrounding the police vehicles, climbing on top of them, pelting them with stones and then thrashing them with sticks, leaving the vehicles in shambles. Subsequently, after the policemen retreated to safety, the workers set fire to one of the vehicles.       

-With PTI Inputs

Kochi Christmas Migrant labourers Murder Investigation Social Media
