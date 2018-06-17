The Website
﻿
17 June 2018 Last Updated at 9:57 am National

Kerala ADGP Transferred After Daughter Assaults Official Driver

Outlook Web Bureau
Kerala ADGP Transferred After Daughter Assaults Official Driver
video grab: Courtesy-Youtube
Kerala ADGP Transferred After Daughter Assaults Official Driver
outlookindia.com
2018-06-17T10:04:58+0530

Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sudhesh Kumar has been transferred with immediate effect after his daughter allegedly thrashed and physically abused his official driver.

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera directed allotment of Rs 50,000 for the treatment of the driver.

Earlier, wife of the police driver met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and gave a written complaint to him.

ADGP Sudhesh's daughter allegedly assaulted the police driver yesterday morning when he reached late to pick her up after her morning walk.

Kerala Police Chief also assured that the allegation on some senior officers misusing the department vehicles will also be looked into and appropriate action will be taken against it.

(ANI)

