Kejriwal Alleges De Facto President's Rule In Delhi Through IAS Officers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that there is de facto President's rule in Delhi as his sit-in at the L-G Secretariat entered its sixth day.

In response to a tweet about IAS officers withdrawing from work being de facto President's rule, Kejriwal tweeted, "I agree. It is de facto President's rule in Delhi thro IAS strike (sic)."

I agree. It is de facto President’s rule in Delhi thro IAS strike https://t.co/kjsFGk1awC Advertisement opens in new window — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2018

The AAP chief, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has stayed put at the waiting room of Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office demanding that L-G direct IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme. Jain and Sisodia have been sitting on a hunger strike since Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Sisodia also requested Baijal to forget all differences and use the occasion of Eid to meet them.

Kejriwal has also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and end the IAS officers 'strike' in Delhi. In his letter to Modi on Friday, Kejriwal urged him to end IAS officers' strike so that he can attend a meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday. However, the IAS officers' association has maintained that no officer is on "strike".

Also, Sisodia released a video on Friday warning that if they are forcibly removed from the L-G Secretariat, they will stop drinking water too.

Sources said the L-G, who has been working from his residence after the sit-in by AAP ministers, has constituted three teams of doctors to examine the health of ministers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking direction to the L-G to ensure that the alleged informal strike by IAS officers of Delhi is called off and they perform their duties as public servants.

The petition comes in the backdrop of another plea filed on Thursday in the court seeking that the sit-in by Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the L-G office against the "strike" by the IAS officers be declared unconstitutional and illegal.

This plea against Kejriwal's sit-in was also listed for hearing for June 18.