The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 June 2018 Last Updated at 5:16 pm National

Kejriwal Alleges De Facto President's Rule In Delhi Through IAS Officers

The Delhi Chief Minister has been staging a protest at the L-G office for last six days.
Outlook Web Bureau
Kejriwal Alleges De Facto President's Rule In Delhi Through IAS Officers
Photo source: Twitter
Kejriwal Alleges De Facto President's Rule In Delhi Through IAS Officers
outlookindia.com
2018-06-16T17:26:18+0530

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that there is de facto President's rule in Delhi as his sit-in at the L-G Secretariat entered its sixth day.

In response to a tweet about IAS officers withdrawing from work being de facto President's rule, Kejriwal tweeted, "I agree. It is de facto President's rule in Delhi thro IAS strike (sic)."

The AAP chief, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has stayed put at the waiting room of Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office demanding that L-G direct IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme. Jain and Sisodia have been sitting on a hunger strike since Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Sisodia also requested Baijal to forget all differences and use the occasion of Eid to meet them.

Kejriwal has also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and end the IAS officers 'strike' in Delhi. In his letter to Modi on Friday, Kejriwal urged him to end IAS officers' strike so that he can attend a meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday. However, the IAS officers' association has maintained that no officer is on "strike".

Also, Sisodia released a video on Friday warning that if they are forcibly removed from the L-G Secretariat, they will stop drinking water too.

READ ALSO: Can Modi Run Govt Without Officers, Asks Kejriwal

Sources said the L-G, who has been working from his residence after the sit-in by AAP ministers, has constituted three teams of doctors to examine the health of ministers.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking direction to the L-G to ensure that the alleged informal strike by IAS officers of Delhi is called off and they perform their duties as public servants.

The petition comes in the backdrop of another plea filed on Thursday in the court seeking that the sit-in by Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the L-G office against the "strike" by the IAS officers be declared unconstitutional and illegal.

This plea against Kejriwal's sit-in was also listed for hearing for June 18.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Anil Baijal Delhi National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Army Jawan Killed In Ceasefire Violation, BSF Detains Two Pakistani Infiltrators
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters