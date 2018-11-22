Will Build Kartarpur Corridor Till Border, Pakistan Asked To Do Same: Government

﻿
The cabinet has approved the construction and building of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 November 2018
File Photo
India will build and develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

New Delhi will also also request Islamabad to recognise the sentiments of the Sikh community and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory as well.

"In a landmark decision, the Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Kartarpur corridor project with all modern amenities and facilities to be implemented with Central Government funding," he said in a series of tweets.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi National

