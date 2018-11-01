Karnataka Minister Throws Sports Kits At Athletes, Sparks Controversy

Karnataka Revenue Minister R V Deshpande was seen throwing sports kits at sportspersons in Karwar's Haliyal on Wednesday.

The video sparked a controversy after it went viral over social media.

#WATCH Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande throws sports kits from a stage at national, state and district level athletes, in Karwar's Haliyala. (31.10.18) pic.twitter.com/m82LYSh9wL — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

The Congress leader was inaugurating a new indoor stadium in his home constituency and was called upon to honour local sportspersons who had excelled in the district.

The minister was seen throwing the kits, packed in plastic covers towards national, state and district level athletes.

Earlier this year, another video showing H D Revanna flinging biscuits and food packets in flood relief camp in Karnataka went viral and had drawn criticism for the act.

(With inputs from ANI)