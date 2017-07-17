The Website
18 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:08 am National

J&K: Mobile Internet Suspended In Anantnag, Schools And Colleges Shut After Encounter

Outlook Web Bureau
J&K: Mobile Internet Suspended In Anantnag, Schools And Colleges Shut After Encounter
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Anantnag after 3 were terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists & security forces last night.

Schools and colleges will also be closed in Anantnag.  

Three unidentified militants were killed yesterday by the security forces in an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, said defence officials.

The encounter broke out at around 8 pm at Wanihama village of Anantnag, following an anti-militancy operation launched by the security forces, said a defence spokesman.

He added that three militants were killed in the ensuing gunbattle.

With Agency Inputs 

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K: What Kashmiris Want Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Encounters National
