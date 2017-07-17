J&K: Mobile Internet Suspended In Anantnag, Schools And Colleges Shut After Encounter

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Anantnag after 3 were terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists & security forces last night.

Schools and colleges will also be closed in Anantnag.

Three unidentified militants were killed yesterday by the security forces in an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, said defence officials.

The encounter broke out at around 8 pm at Wanihama village of Anantnag, following an anti-militancy operation launched by the security forces, said a defence spokesman.

He added that three militants were killed in the ensuing gunbattle.

