Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district.

Authorities have also shut educational institutions and suspended mobile internet services in Sopore town earlier in the day after the exchange of firing began.

"Searches are still going on in the area," a police officer said.

Soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a search operation in Nowpora following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The militants fired at the security forces, triggering the gunfight.

